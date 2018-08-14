Eradicating pit latrines will cost R6.8bn

It will cost government more than R6.8-billion to eradicate pit toilets at schools throughout the country. The bulk of that budget is set aside for the Eastern Cape, the province with highest number schools with pit latrines.

This was revealed in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to eradicate pit latrines and provide safe and hygiene sanitation for all pupils by the year 2030.According to the most recent school sanitation conducted by the Department of Basic Education that was presented to the president in July, there are 3898 schools with pit latrines.

The Eastern Cape tops the list with 1598 schools and would cost government more than R2.5-billion to replace, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 1365 schools and Limpopo has 507 schools.