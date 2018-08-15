Robert Sobukwe’s widow dies at age 91

Widow of the founder of the Pan Africanist Congress Robert Sobukwe, Zondeni Sobukwe, dies peacefully in her sleep at her Graaff-Reinet home.

The 91-year-old has been in and out of hospitals and was released on Monday but passed on in the early hours of Tuesday.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch Dinilesizwe Sobukwe, a son to the couple, said his mother died peacefully in her sleep. He described the passing as a natural transition.

"Mama was 91, her health had taken a knock. We were however wishing that she could be with us forever but this transition was imminent,” said Sobukwe.

The family has not finalised the funeral arrangements of the icon's widow.

ANC provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane who had announced that they would pay a courtesy visit to Sobukwe last year said the passing was still untimely although she was 91.

He said they were the living history and the heritage of the country and the current generation could have still gotten wisdom from the likes of Sobukwe.

"She suffered more than any other woman in her generation for the liberation of this country. She had surrendered her husband to the course to liberate our country and she in fact took up her husband duties and raised children on her own,” said Mabuyane.