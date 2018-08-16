Mhlamvu said they would be happy if Motsoeneng were to be reinstated in his job as "there is chaos already in the SABC and it is not his fault".

Black First Land First (BLF) said in a statement that they would also stand in solidarity with Motsoeneng when the hearing resumed on Thursday. The BLF described him as “a proponent of radical transformation and the only pro-black activist who managed the SABC.”

Motsoeneng is challenging his dismissal from the SABC. His legal team will present closing arguments on why he should not have been dismissed from the public broadcaster in June 2017.

His dismissal followed a finding by a disciplinary committee chaired by Nazeer Cassim that he was guilty of bringing the broadcaster into disrepute at a media conference he called on April 17 2017.

At the briefing‚ which lasted four hours‚ Motsoeneng defended his 90% local music content quota‚ criticised a parliamentary ad hoc committee probe into the fitness of the SABC and insulted interim SABC board member Krish Naidoo.

During the hearing at the CCMA in March‚ SABC board deputy chairwoman Khanyisile Kweyama testified that Motsoeneng was not qualified to hold any position at the broadcaster. She said that even if the courts were to rule that he be reinstated‚ he would fall short of the requirements.

When it was his turn to testify at the CCMA in June‚ Motsoeneng accused Naidoo of using his political connections to get him sacked. Motsoeneng claimed Naidoo instructed the ANC to get rid of him.