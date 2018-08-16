Transnet's board has issued notices to CEO Siyabonga Gama and two other senior officials‚ asking them to explain why they should not be suspended.

In a statement‚ Transnet's board said it was acting on legal advice over Gama‚ chief procurement officer Thamsanqa Jiyane and supply chain manager Lindiwe Mdletshe.

Reports from three companies "revealed various acts of possible misconduct against the three employees"‚ it stated‚ such as possible contraventions of the constitution‚ the Public Finance Management Act‚ internal procurement policies‚ the Companies Act‚ improper changing of evaluation criteria and failure to comply with government policy on local content requirements.

"These reports recommended further investigations to be conducted."

In its statement‚ the board also noted the allegation that Gama wrongfully obtained his MBA with the help of a service provider to Transnet.

This was rejected by Transnet on August 6‚ which issued a statement saying the assertions that McKinsey assisted Gama with his thesis were malicious gossip.