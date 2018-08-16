News

Tell us why we should not suspend you‚ Transnet tells 3 executives

By TimesLIVE - 16 August 2018
Transnet's to CEO Siyabonga Gama is one of three senior officials issued with notices by Transnet's board.
Image: File photo Leon Sadiki/Gallo Images

Transnet's board has issued notices to CEO Siyabonga Gama and two other senior officials‚ asking them to explain why they should not be suspended.

In a statement‚ Transnet's board said it was acting on legal advice over Gama‚ chief procurement officer Thamsanqa Jiyane and supply chain manager Lindiwe Mdletshe.

Reports from three companies "revealed various acts of possible misconduct against the three employees"‚ it stated‚ such as possible contraventions of the constitution‚ the Public Finance Management Act‚ internal procurement policies‚ the Companies Act‚ improper changing of evaluation criteria and failure to comply with government policy on local content requirements.

"These reports recommended further investigations to be conducted."

In its statement‚ the board also noted the allegation that Gama wrongfully obtained his MBA with the help of a service provider to Transnet.

This was rejected by Transnet on August 6‚ which issued a statement saying the assertions that McKinsey assisted Gama with his thesis were malicious gossip.

The board stated this week: "In view of the seriousness of the alleged transgressions‚ the Transnet Board is concerned that the continued presence of the three employees‚ given their seniority and influence might interfere with and jeopardise the investigation.

"The Transnet Board has given the three employees until the close of business on Monday the 20th of August to make written submissions on why they should not be suspended."

