Staying to help after quake

Local Dave Matthews tells of the terror and destruction that hit Indonesia

After experiencing the destruction and suffering caused by the recent Lombok earthquakes while on holiday on the Indonesian tourist island, East London man Dave Matthews decided to stay and assist locals. The 6.9 magnitude earthquake that rocked the island’s northern areas on Sunday, August 5, was the largest to hit Lombok in history, with tremors and aftershocks hitting the island almost daily since then.

