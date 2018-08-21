EC police call for illegal firearms to be handed in

Police in KwaBhaca (formerly known as Mount Frere) have urged residents to come forward and report illegal possession of firearms, even those belonging to deceased people.

This after five illegal firearms including five 9mm pistols were recovered on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nomfikiso Mjoko said four men were arrested and appeared before the KwaBhaca magistrate’s court for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The three men from Malongwe village include a 64-year-old man who was arrested for the 9mm pistols and a 42-year-old who was nabbed with two pistols with eight live rounds of ammunition, a 54-year-old was caught with a pistol with two live rounds of ammunition, while a pistol with five rounds was recovered from a 53-year-old from Mpola village.

“These guns are the ones that are used to commit heinous crimes,” Mjoko said.

“We are more than worried as we did not expect to find so many guns especially with elderly people,” she added.

She said all the firearms have been sent to ballistics to check if they can be linked to crimes that have been committed.