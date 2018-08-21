No bail for ‘butchery robbery’ suspects

Three suspects arrested last month after a foiled East London butchery robbery, Warren Isaacs, 30, Alpercino “Cino” Shearer, 34, and Shirley Gunuza, 55, will be kept in custody for the duration of their trial.

This after they were on Tuesday denied bail by the East London magistrate Joel Cesar who ruled that it will not be in the interest of justice to release them.

The three were arrested separately last month after the Hawks intercepted their alleged plans to rob a local butchery they believed had kept R70m in a vault in its premises. The three will now join their two co-accused, Patison Ncube, 42, and Sonwabile Mafanya, 43, in the dock when they make their next court appearance on September 25.

Ncube and Mafanya are yet to make their bail application. Isaacs, Ncube and Mafanya were arrested on July 12, 50 metres from the butchery, and just moments before they were to execute the alleged robbery.

While Shearer and Gunuza were arrested on July 26 after it emerged that they were also part of the conspiracy to commit such alleged robbery.