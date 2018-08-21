Two arrested for alleged murder of officer

Two men believed to be behind the Sunday killing of top Beacon Bay investigating officer detective sergeant Simphiwe Sahluko, were arrested by the police at the East London Airport Tuesday morning.

According to Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) spokesperson Senzeni Ndebele the two had just dropped off a rented car when the police pounced on them. Ndebele said passengers and staff had to be evacuated at the airport to allow the police to arrest the suspects.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni confirmed that the suspects, both aged 30, were arrested while returning a rental car. Feni said the suspects will appear at the East London magistrate's court on Thursday.