Two life terms for Mbizana rapist

A 20-year-old rapist was on Monday sentenced to two life jail terms for raping his two nieces.

Sandile Mzize was convicted of the rape of the girls eight and 10 years of age by the Mbizana regional court.

Mzize lured the young girls to his room at Ngcingo village in Mbizana in 2016 where he raped them.Police in the Mount Ayliff cluster have welcomed the sentencing of the uncle.

Cluster commander Brigadier Mtutuzeli Mtukuse said, “we believe that our courts will continue putting criminals behind bars”.