Three people died in a head-on collision at the Kei Cuttings between East London and Butterworth on Tuesday morning.

The cause of the accident is not known yet.

According to Transport, Safety and Liaison spokesperson Unathi Bhinqose, a truck and a Cressida collided head-on killing three passengers from the Cressida.

“We are not yet sure about their gender,.” He said.

This is a developing story.