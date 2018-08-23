5 years for Naidoo on drugs rap

The East London magistrate’s court sentenced Neelon Naidoo, 30, to seven years in prison for dealing in drugs.

Two years will be suspended, meaning he will spend an effective five years behind bars.

Naidoo, son of Buffalo City Metro safety and security liaison officer Niel Naidoo, was found guilty of selling cocaine and ecstasy to high school pupils in June.

His defence lawyer, Sivuyile Mnyute pleaded with regional court magistrate Ignatius Kitching for a lenient sentence of correctional supervision.

Mnyute compared his client, a first-time offender who had pleaded guilty, to East London mandrax druglord Livingstone Napoleon, who entered a plea bargain and was fined R1m.

Mnuyte said of Naidoo: “He has been clean, he turned his life around and has children to look after and is gainfully employed.

“He needs to get a second chance through correctional supervision and he has strong support from his parents ... [who] are part and parcel to make sure he doesn’t relapse.”

However, state prosecutor Henker Ackerman said: “This is a very serious offence. Drugs are endemic in our society and parents and children are affected.”

He called for a sentence that would deter “the offender and would-be offenders”.

“The court should impose a lengthy sentence to send a strong message. The accused is an adult and preyed on children. He has his own children but that did not deter him.”

Naidoo was trapped by an undercover Hawks officer who pretended to be a school pupil.

He supplied the officer with drugs on three occasions before his arrests.

Hawks investigating officer Deon Coetzee told the court that Naidoo was one of several drug dealers who they were monitoring in the city.

“We received information that numerous individuals were supplying drugs to school children.

“After the information, we formulated a plan on each individual whose name came up on that list to be investigated separately. There were complaints from school principals about pupils using drugs.”

In passing down sentence, Kitching considered Naidoo’s personal circumstances, the seriousness of the crime and what was in the best interests of society.

“You have been through rehabilitation in 2012 and you know how difficult it is to stay away from drugs,” he said.

“The only way the court can make contribution to this battle is to impose sentences to deter people from selling drugs, especially to children.”

Naidoo’s devastated father hugged his son before he was taken away to prison.