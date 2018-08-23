‘Homestay’ set to pay its way

Qunu villagers ready to offer Madiba tourists an ‘authentic experience’

Nokrismesi Gamakhulu from Qunu has a number of unused rooms in her home and now they can start making some money for her. Gamakhulu is one of 25 people who received a certificate from the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency qualifying their house as tourism accommodation. Gamakhulu has two children and the family all depend on her husband’s salary.

