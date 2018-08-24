VIP cops to the rescue as marauders swoop on shop

A gang of thieves fought with staff over a delivery of boxes of clothing at a popular King William’s Town store on Thursday.

Staff told of how they tussled with the gang of six over the boxes of clothing delivered from a truck still parked in the yard.

One of the six apparently fled with the box after taking a blow from the delivery truck driver, who had just arrived from KwaZulu-Natal with his load.

However, his getaway came to a hard end when he was chased and taken down on the street by two off-duty VIP elite police officers, who were described by a store manager as “those who escort presidents”.

King William's Town police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said the police were looking for a gang of knife-wielding suspects who allegedly robbed an Express Store in Maclean Street on Thursday afternoon.

Mawisa said the suspect who was apprehended would appear in the King William’s Town magistrate’s court on Friday.

“We can confirm that we arrested a suspect who will appear in court tomorrow.

“We also managed to recover the goods which he allegedly robbed at the store,” Mawisa said.

The drama broke out at 13.36pm when the delivery truck arrived from Durban and parked in the store’s offloading zone, said store manager Vuyokazi Vellem.

She had just received six cartons of clothing off the truck when the gang stormed onto the store’s veranda.

Vellem said a battle ensued between the gang and two of her male staff members and the driver.

Vellem said she tried to lock the store’s glass doors, but one of the men ran inside, grabbed a box and fled.

“I locked the door together with three women workers.

“The criminals were trying to smash the door with a steel object.

“One was arrested by the police officers who escort presidents,” she said.

Vellem said of one of the suspects: “He came at me carrying this big dagger.

“I screamed and ran behind the counter.

“The man grabbed a box and fled and I got an opportunity to close the door to lock the others out.”

A Dispatch team visited the scene and saw police had cordoned off the store and were taking statements.

Vellem and her team of seven were visibly traumatised.

Store salesman Madoda Nkalane, 33, said he had just received a box with a television set, when one of the suspects bumped him and tried to take the TV.

“We fought with the thugs together with the driver but I had to leave the fight and chase the one who was running away with a box.

“Thanks to the cops, he was caught.”

Truck driver Clement Ngento, 47, said he had driven through the night from KwaZulu-Natal to deliver the goods on time.

“ I don’t like things like this. I was up in the truck’s back and throwing the boxes down to the workers.

“I caught one of them and disarmed him, and hit him. He had enough and ran away.”