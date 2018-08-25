Kidnapping scare hits city

East London parents have been on high alert following widespread allegations of attempted child abductions at two schools.

On Thursday, police confirmed that two cases of attempted kidnapping at a Vincent and Cambridge primary school were reported and were being investigated.

No arrests have been made and no other cases have been reported, said police spokesperson Captain Nkosiko Mzuku on Friday.

The reports have shaken the East London community, with some parents now considering investing in pepper sprays and tazers.

On Friday, the Red Alert Group of Companies deployed their response vehicles and security offices to a number of primary schools in East London.

Speaking to the Dispatch, Red Alert CEO Peter Harvey said when the reports emerged, the company decided to take action in protecting pupils. “We have about 10 vehicles that will be stationed outside a number of schools during pickup time, to have a look out for about 10 to 20 minutes,” he said.

Some of the schools that would be safeguarded include Hudson Park, Stirling, Selborne, Cambridge, Gonubie and Beaconhurst.

“This is scary and we figured that if we could at least show presence, we might deter the would-be abductor,” said Harvey.

Social development MEC Phumza Dyanti said there had been cases of abductions lately in other provinces and outside of SA.

“We have witnessed children being abducted or kidnapped allegedly for ransom.

“This could easily spread to our own neighbourhoods in the Eastern Cape,” she said, adding that schools needed to tighten their security measures.

“We are also warning parents and communities to be vigilant and educate their children on the potential dangers posed by strangers.”

Following the reports, some parents went on Facebook inquiring about the prices of pepper sprays and tazers, to take with when fetching their children from school.