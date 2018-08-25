Mourners gather for MaSobukwe’s funeral in Graaff-Reinet

The small town of Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape today is buzzing as scores of PAC supporters stream into the town to bid farewell to the late Zondeni Sobukwe, 91, widow of the founder of the PAC Robert Sobukwe.

The crowds come from as far as Johannesburg.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch Steven Mabena, an Azanian People's Liberation Army veteran from Thembisa, said he was there to pay his respects to the icon Robert Sobukwe and the mother of Azania as MaSobukwe was affectionately known .

" This reawakening of consciousness today must be used as a day to recommit to the restoration of black pride. We cannot as the PAC allow our voice to continue to be missing we must reignite our fight ,said Mabena.