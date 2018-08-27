Fire spreading in Top Town

Unsupervised burning of refuse in Komani has led to the fire spreading near a nature reserve in the Top Town suburb burning an entertainment area in one of the houses in Top Town on Saturday.

Enoch Mgijima local municipality spokesperson Gcobani Msindwana said according to the information they received from one of their game rangers is that a community member was burning the rubbish next to the game reserve.

“The fire spread to the game reserve and due to the severe wind on Saturday, the fire sped and spread to the mountain in Top Town. It burnt an entertainment area of one of the houses as the house is closer to the mountain and the roof was made of grass,” he said.

Msindwana said their firefighters managed to extinguish the fire through the assistance of local farmers and the community members.

“Our firefighters managed to stop the fire at the Barry Dam and as the municipality we would like to thank our firefighters for the sterling job done under difficult conditions. We would like to extend our gratitude to the local farmers and the community members who came and assisted us in making sure that no life and property was lost,” Msindwana said.