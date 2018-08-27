Protest at Selborne College over infrastructure

Monday morning, Equal Education (EE) members held a demonstration outside Selborne College in East London, saying this was to remind government of its constitutional duty to provide infrastructure that is safe, that protects pupils' dignity, and that is conducive to quality teaching and learning, to all pupils.

EE co-head in the Eastern Cape Amanda Rinquest, said the demonstration was to again demand that government stop the Bhisho High Court appeal.

"EE members are deeply hurt and frustrated that the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga and all nine Education MECs are appealing the Bhisho High Court judgment which prevents government from dodging its duty to to fix schools within the deadlines stipulated by the Norms and Standards law.”

"The children of Ministers and MECs attend well-resourced schools that foster quality teaching and learning. But Eastern Cape learners, who are dependent on a public education system that MEC Makupula is responsible for, are exposed daily to school infrastructure that threatens their futures and their lives." said Rinquest.