Praise for rangers who defend at-risk rhinos

On two separate occasions, rhino poachers unsuccessfully tried to bribe Great Fish River nature reserve field ranger, Lukhanyo Nyamezele.

Instead of accepting the bribe, the Alice-born Nyamezele alerted the authorities and helped take down the alleged poachers. The case is still in court.

And for his dedication to protecting rhinos – which are being poached at an alarming rate – he was the biggest winner when Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency held a Ranger’s Day celebration at the Thomas Baines Nature Reserve near Grahamstown on Friday.

He scooped the Field Ranger of the Year award and the MEC Special Award.

In an interview, Nyamezele said: “I did not expect this. For me to receive such an award for what I did encourages us as rangers to become even better and makes us feel appreciated. I am very thankful.”

Economic development, environmental affairs & tourism MEC Oscar Mabuyane acknowledged the work field rangers were doing to protect endangered species.

Addressing 45 rangers from across the province, Mabuyane, announced government plans to set up an educational trust fund for children of field rangers.

“That is a legacy that will never be taken away from your children. Yes, the certificates and trophies are necessary for motivation but an education fund would be extra motivation. The CEO and the board should look into the modalities of setting up such a fund and report back to me,” he said.

ECPTA CEO Vuyani Dayimani said: “These are men and women who have risked their lives for our rhinos. When there is an instance where a poaching incident occurs, you can see from their eyes that it’s like they have lost a sibling. That is how attached they become to these animals and their work.”

To date, 16 rhinos have been poached in the province – up from last year’s 12.

“Clearly poachers are at war and we cannot fold our arms and let them have their way,” said Mabuyane, who was wearing a field ranger’s uniform.