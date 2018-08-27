Shange enthralls crowd with soothing sounds

East London music lovers braved the cold weather on Friday and attended in their numbers the long-awaited worship experience with former Joyous Celebration lead vocalist Ayanda Shange.

Crispy-cold weather did little to deter his fans as they flocked to the Guild Theatre.

Shange, who won the hearts of many with his deep but soothing voice and theatrical dance moves during his Joyous Celebration days, left the award-winning group last year to pursue a solo career. He has released an album titled The Praise Altar and an extended play, Kgalemela.

On Friday he shared the stage with some of Eastern Cape gospel artists at the Ayanda Shange and Friends music concert. He was making his second return to the city following his album launch last year, where he established a solid following among the East London crowd.

Shange took the crowd back to church with vibrant songs such as Nguwe Jehovah, Healing, and the street-smart Tholukuthi [our God] – a gospel adaptation of the Tholukuthi hit by Killer Kau and Euphonic, which went viral last year.

His energy-filled performance captured everything he has come to be known and loved for as he entertained the audience with just the right balance of song and dance.

The visibly excited crowd laughed, danced and stayed up on their feet throughout Shange’s act.

Having spent a few homeless years living as a street kid in KwaZulu-Natal, Shange took a short break from dancing and told concert-goers that “the grace of God is able to transform you from nothingness and restore your dignity”.

The all-male line-up featured gospel stars such as Butho Vuthela, Mawethu Madikiza and Independent Gospel Music Awards (Ingoma) nominee Zipho Vena, who is in the running for the best newcomer title.

Shange also shared the stage with his songbird wife Koketso Shange.

Conducting the backing vocalists as Koketso gave a powerful rendition of Great Is Thy Faithfulness, Shange often paused and lovingly admired his wife in song. The concert left audience members dancing even on their way out of the theatre a few hours later.

Akhanya Qothola said she travelled from Butterworth to watch Shange live because she knew he would not disappoint.

“Knowing his music, I felt I couldn’t miss it for anything. What a great evening we’ve had. The artists he [Shange] chose to be part of the show took the spirit of the concert to another level”, she said.

Qothola’s sentiments were shared by East London resident Abongile Mabovula, who said she was a big fan of Shange.

“This show was everything I expected it to be. I have no regrets about being here, I thoroughly enjoyed myself,” she said.