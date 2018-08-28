EC road death toll climbs to 26

Transport, safety & liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana has sent a message of condolence to the grieving families of the 23 people who perished on Eastern Cape roads over the weekend, while wishing those suffering from injuries a speedy recovery.

This comes as another three people died and 10 sustained minor to serious injuries when the taxi they were travelling in collided with a truck on the R61 near Fortgale in Mthatha on Monday afternoon.

The taxi was travelling towards the Mthatha CBD when it collided with the truck, fully loaded with bricks as it was crossing the road.

This brings the total to 26 people having lost their lives and many more sustaining serious to critical injuries from various motor vehicle accidents across the Eastern Cape between Friday and Monday.

Among those who died were two Anglican Church members, who had just attended a church gathering.

In another accident, an injured father is grieving the death of his son when their car collided with another.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to all those grief-stricken families who have suffered the loss of their loved ones. It can not be accepted that we lose so many of our people in such a horrific manner,” said Tikana.

Culpable homicide dockets have been opened for each of the accidents.

Two separate head-on collisions on Sunday, both on the N2 and which occurred only 15 minutes apart – claimed seven lives.

The first happened near Mthatha when a sedan with one occupant collided head-on with an Avanza ferrying members of the Anglican Church from Cegcuwana Mission.

Two congregants , a man and a woman, died on the scene, while six others including the drivers of both vehicles were rushed to the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital with serious to critical injuries. The Anglican Church's head of Archdeaconry of Xhugxwala, Reverend Zwelidinga Tyumrhe, identified those who died as Bantubonke Masi, of Centuli village near Mthatha, and Ntombizodumo Mngxunyeni, who is from Fameni village.

Minutes later, between King William's Town and Peddie, another head-on collision claimed five lives.

Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a father, his son and daughter travelling in an SUV, collided with a sedan carrying six occupants.

The son and four people in the sedan were killed. The other people involved in the accident sustained minor injuries.