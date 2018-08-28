High court postpones eviction case trial

The Mthatha High Court on Tuesday provisionally postponed the case where Zimbane administrative area headwoman Nkosikazi Maxhwele has been accused of forcefully trying to evict seven people from a piece of land.

It was postponed to September 4.This is a provisional arrangement and the exact date of hearing will be determined on September 4.

Mthath High Court last month granted an interim order to Nomakhwezi Mtshizana-Base and her tenants -- Buyiswa Zwedala, her children, Nobelungu Lumkwana, Lihleli Lumkwana, Lelethu Lumkwana and her boyfriend Mbambeleli Siwaphi - as well as neighbour Lindiswa Mbiko, interdicting Maxhwele and four of her council members from destroying the properties, unlawfully evicting them and building a perimeter wallon land they have built houses on in Zimbane Phase 1.

Maxhwele and her committee believe the seven fraudulently obtained the sites after people were moved.