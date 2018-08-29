WATCH: ‘I put my neck on the block and I will put it there again, I will stick to my truth’ - Vytjie Mentor
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, who gave evidence at the commission of inquiry into state capture over a period of three days from August 27 to 29 2018, said that although she was nervous, she is willing to do it again, until the allegations of state capture are resolved and people are sent to jail.
