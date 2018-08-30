Pupil guns for pilot’s licence

While his peers are worrying about passing their driver’s test, Luke Hanner is aiming to complete his private pilot’s licence (PPL) before he turns 18.

Gaining his student pilot licence (SPL) earlier this year, the Grade 11 Merrifield College pupil recently completed his first solo flight.

He has had a love for flying for as long as he can remember.

“I’ve flown in microlights and then planes with my dad from about three years, so I’ve grown up always having an interest in flying. Now that I’m old enough, I thought it would be an exciting thing to learn to do myself,” said Luke, who likes the idea of having his PPL before his driver’s licence.

However, Luke’s first solo flight is just the tip of the iceberg. To complete his PPL, Luke is required to write eight exams and complete 45 hours of flying.

Border Aviation Club instructor, Mitchell Hill said Luke was on his way to obtaining his wings. “Luke is doing very well so far at the Border Aviation Club, and it’s very encouraging to see a young guy like himself putting in the dedication it requires to complete a pilot’s licence while still at school.”

Luke said he had been juggling his school work while working towards his dream of obtaining the PPL.

“Finding the time to write the flying exams while busy with school assessments is difficult, but once I decided I wanted to fly, I didn’t see any reason to wait,” he said.