Group holds beach vigil against women abuse

Nahoon beach formed a serene backdrop for an emotionally-charged crowd of about 40 people who railed against the alleged crimes of former East Londoner Andrew Turnbull and other men who abuse women.

Some wore red sashes or scarves or held red or purple balloons, candles and signs in solidarity for abused women.

Turnbull is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday after being arrested in Johannesburg on Tuesday on a charge of drug possession.

He has dominated social media platforms after footage of him holding a woman in a choke-hold before tossing her aside went viral.

Organisers of Wednesday evening’s prayer vigil, Kayla Boorer, 28, and Ashleigh Wiggill, 29, said their decision to take a stand was based on outrage sparked by Turnbull’s alleged history of gender-based violence.