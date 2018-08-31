RAF on rural outreach drive on how to claim

The Road Accident Fund (RAF), in an effort to reach out to crash victims in the remote areas of the Eastern Cape, is embarking on a community outreach programme to educate and assist residents on how to claim from the fund.

The RAF delegation will be at Lusikisiki College of Education between 8am and 4pm on Saturday. RAF Eastern Cape regional general manager Yvonneo Badi will lead the delegation.

“The RAF is committed to uplifting those left emotionally, physically and financially destitute by motor vehicle accidents. At the heart of this outreach is ensuring that claimants and everyone affected by road crashes receive the necessary support directly, with the least difficulty,” said Badi.

She said that the outreach programme, dubbed “RAF on the Road”, which commenced in March 2012, is the RAF’s flagship campaign.

“It not only takes the organisation’s service offering to disadvantaged communities countrywide, but also provides a platform to engage with stakeholders from the three tiers of government, as well as national, regional and local media,” said Badi. On Saturday, dedicated RAF staff will facilitate:

● The direct registering of new claims;

● Consolidation of required compliance documents;

● Settlement offers; and

● Reporting of cases involving alleged unscrupulous attorneys and touts.

Badi said that community members were encouraged to bring their ID documents to the event. Other important information required for new claims includes case numbers, accident reports, hospital reports, vehicle registration numbers, and details of other parties involved in the car crash.

“During a briefing session, stakeholders from various sectors will learn about the RAF’s ongoing efforts to assist claimants, their families and dependants. Topics will include the expansion of RAF’s footprint, improved finalisation of claims, increased capability of the call centre, growing the number of direct claims, legal challenges, the fight against fraud and corruption, and ongoing efforts to transform the RAF,” said Badi.

RAF acting chief executive Lindelwa Jabavu said that beneficiaries in the deep rural areas of Lusikisiki would have a chance to utilise this opportunity to engage the RAF management directly.

“In an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of not strapping children into car seats, mothers of new-born babies will receive car seats at St Elizabeth Hospital in Lusikisiki on Friday,” said Jabavu.

Jabavu said claimants who were unable to travel far will be able to source a wide range of services..

She said at the heart of the community outreach is service delivery and making a difference to both claimants and others who have been directly affected by road accidents.

The outreach comes a week after 26 people died on Eastern Cape roads, leaving scores injured.