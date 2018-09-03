Drug use by BCM youth on the increase

More and more people under the age of 34 are using drugs in the Buffalo City Metro.

This is according to South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) Eastern Cape director Roger Weimann. In recent weeks, three people arrested for drug-related crimes have been sentenced to years in prison or escaped with a slap on the wrist by paying a fine.

On August 6, Eastern Cape mandrax drug lord Livingstone Napoleon, 61, evaded a 10-year prison sentence after he entered into a plea agreement with the state to pay a fine of R1m – a move that angered anti-drugs organisations.

Meanwhile, the East London magistrate’s court sentenced 30-year-old Neelon Naidoo to seven years in prison for dealing in drugs. Naidoo, son of Buffalo City Metro safety and security liaison officer Niel Naidoo, was found guilty of selling cocaine and ecstasy to high school pupils in June.

Then on Thursday Juma Kilango, 34, was sentenced to seven years for dealing in drugs by the East London regional court.

According to Sanca, rehabilitation centres in the city were finding it difficult to keep up with the demand for treatment. As a result, those in need of help have to wait for months until they could be checked into the facilities. Weimann said drug use in BCM was on the rise, with the majority being those under 34 years old.

“Sadly there is a large majority of substance users who never seek treatment. The age 15-19 is consistently one of the largest groups that is being seen at Sanca in East London.

“This would suggest that this age group is increasingly susceptible to experimentation and use of illicit substances. Most of our clientele is male.

“It should be noted, however, that this doesn’t mean that the incidence of substance use in females is less, but really implies that females are less likely to seek treatment due to factors such as stigmatisation, child care issues, fear of involvement from statutory social workers.”

Weimann said mandrax is becoming more popular.

“At present we are seeing an increase in mandrax users coming forward for treatment, followed by a marked increase in the number of tik users.

“Alcohol and dagga remain two of the most commonly abused substances within the metro, but we are also noting an increase in the use of nyaope.”

The situation continues to have a negative impact on communities.

“It seems chronic mental health issues and associated violent behaviour is increasing in clients presenting for treatment.

“There is concern about the added pressure this puts on state mental health and regular hospitals given that substance abusers often default on medication.”