One dies in head-on accident near Berlin

One person was killed in a head-on collision near Berlin on Monday evening.

Department of transport spokesperson Unathi Bhinqose said the vehicles were driving in opposite directions between East London and King William’s Town when the accident happened.

He said the driver was declared dead on the scene, while the passenger she was driving with sustained serious injuries. A mother who was driving with her two children in the second car sustained critical injuries.

It's alleged that speeding was the main contributed factor for the accident.

The case of culpable homicide opened at Berlin Police Station for further investigation. The injured were taken to Frere Hospital.