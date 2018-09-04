Newborn found dead in dustbin
Another newborn baby has been discovered dead in a dustbin in central Durban.
Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said the baby was found in the Dr Pixley Kaseme Street area on Tuesday morning.
“Saps and Metro Police are on the scene investigating.”
This is the third known incident in months where a newborn was disposed of in a bin in the city.
New born baby found deceased in dirt bin on West St just after Field St in Durban CBD. Active scene Avoid the area.@rescuecare on scene. @_ArriveAlive @EMERGCONTROL @bereamail @TheMercurySA @DailyNewsSA @IamAlexSweet @ECR_Newswatch pic.twitter.com/U0lAzTIpDA— Rescue Care Pty Ltd (@rescuecare) September 4, 2018
