Newborn found dead in dustbin

By Suthentira Govender - 04 September 2018
New Born Baby found deceased in a dirt bin West Street after Field Street. Saps and Metro Police on scene investigating
Image: Rescue Care

Another newborn baby has been discovered dead in a dustbin in central Durban.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said the baby was found in the Dr Pixley Kaseme Street area on Tuesday morning.

“Saps and Metro Police are on the scene investigating.”

This is the third known incident in months where a newborn was disposed of in a bin in the city.

