“That’s why we are calling for interventions that government must take‚” he said‚ adding that no party would be happy to go into elections while the economy faced recession.

“We have to pull through and make sure we don’t go into an election while in recession‚” Godongwana said.

The ANC was reacting to news by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) that the country's real gross domestic product had decreased by 0.7% in the second quarter of the year.

Because GDP contracted by 2.2% in the first quarter‚ two consecutive quarters of negative growth meant the country was now in a technical recession.

Godongwana said the "stimulus package" announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the back of the party lekgotla should be activated immediately among a number of interventions.

The interventions include creating tax credits for companies which invest in sustainable job creation‚ reducing regulatory red tape and government up-scaling investment in economic and social infrastructure.

It further called for support packages in the agricultural sector in an effort to boost economic growth and food security.

Godongwana conceded that these interventions would not mean new policies.