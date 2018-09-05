Hefty sentence for KWT murderer

A 46-year-old man was on Tuesday sentenced to 15 years for stabbing to death a 30-year-old man at the Border Post outside King Williams Town.

Kholekile Mniki stabbed and killed the man in April 2017.

The Steve Vukile Tshwete Station Commander Captain Zinakile Siphika thanked the work done by the detectives in ensuring that the suspects were not going back to the community.

“This send a strong message to all perpetrators that breaking the law will definitely take you behind bars,” he said.