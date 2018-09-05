Two accused appear in court for shooting

Two suspects believed to be part of the four gunmen who killed a popular taxi boss inside an Eastern Cape police station holding cells on August 14, appeared in court on Tuesday.

Phakamisa Nkopo, 32, and Simphiwe Msenge, 37, who are believed to be hired assassins on taxi voilence appeared at the Mthatha magistrate’s court for murder and possession of firearms and ammunitions.

They are accused of being part of the gang of four gunmen who stormed Ngangelizwe police station in a brazen August 14 early morning hit-style killing an awaiting-trial prisoner and taxi boss Simphiwe Maqungo, 38, who was being kept inside the station’s holding cell.

They were arrested on August 16 and 17.

The case was postponed to September 11 for formal bail application and they were remanded in custody.​