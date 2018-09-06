Case against robbery accused delayed

The case against one of the men arrested in connection with robbing Continental Meat Products was postponed at the East London magistrate’s court to September 14.

Phumelele Dawuna, 35, appeared in court on Thursday for the hearing of his bail application, however the case was postponed after his attorney Bongani Macingwana said he (Dawuna) was not feeling well.

The state is opposing bail. Investigation officer constable Bulelani Mgubo told the court that Dawuna was part of a gang of seven armed men who forced staff to lie down on the floor before robbing the butchery of an undisclosed amount of money on the morning of July 26.

He was arrested on the same day at his Unit P home after being identified by state witnesses in the CCTV footage.

Dawuna’s co-accused Sindile Sweety Klaas abandoned his bail application. Five suspects are still at large.