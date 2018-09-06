Two in court for Maqungo killing
Authorities tried to keep arrest hush-hush in murder case of taxi boss
Two suspects, Phakamisa Nkopo and Simphiwe Msenge, accused of being part of the gang of four who stormed an Eastern Cape police station killing awaiting prisoner and taxi boss Simphiwe Maqungo, appeared at the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Wednesday. The brazen early-morning attack happened at the Ngangelizwe police station holding cells in Mthatha on August 13, where Maqungo had been held following his arrest over the illegal possession of a firearm.
