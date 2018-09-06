Commuters hitchhiking to and from East London say they are being attacked by taxi drivers who want to force them to use their services instead.

Nomahlubi Mapekula‚ from Mthatha‚ said on Monday she was hitchhiking in Southernwood on the N2 to Mthatha when she was attacked.

“Suddenly a silver Avanza pulled up close to me. The two men who came out of the Avanza demanded that I catch a taxi to Mthatha at the taxi rank in Caxton Street.

“I tried to resist going to the rank‚ but they took away my two bags and dragged me by the hand. I resisted anyway and‚ as a result‚ I ended up not going home.”

She had not reported the incident to the police‚ she said.

Nolubabalo Bolo‚ a street hawker in King Williams Town‚ buys stock in East London. On Wednesday‚ she said‚ she was slapped in the face by a taxi driver.

“I was trying to hitchhike at Oxford Street when a white Toyota Quantum pulled up close to me. Three men told me to go to the Shoprite taxi rank. I resisted and told them it’s cheaper if I hitchhike. One of them slapped me. They took my bags and loaded them on the Quantum.”

She had also not reported the incident‚ she said.

Luvo Williams‚ from Mooiplaas‚ a few kilometres outside East London‚ hitches to and from the city centre daily.

“It’s cheaper to hitchhike. But I have been a victim of harassment from taxi drivers. I was practically dragged out of a Polo on my way to work two weeks ago. The two taxi drivers warned me that I must go and fill one of the empty taxis. I was angry because I was already late for work‚” he said.