Bail hearing for pastor who allegedly raped his daughter since 2015

A pastor who allegedly raped his 18-year-old daughter since 2015 appeared in the Libode Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Mthatha police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said the 49-year-old suspect from a Libode village had allegedly been raping the teenager since 2015.

Church members packed the small courtroom to capacity in support of their pastor.

The case was rolled over to Friday for a bail application. Koena said the state would oppose bail.

"He has entered into a plea of not guilty today (Thursday) and indicated that he intends applying for bail.

"The acting cluster commander Brigadier Nomawethu Makonza advised the investigating officer that bail must be opposed at all costs to prevent the suspect from intimidating other witnesses."

Koena added that “she also stated that this is an extremely sensitive case and that the victim has a right to be protected against the alleged perpetrator by the state”.