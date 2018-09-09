Life terms for tavern killers

The Mthatha High Court on Friday sentenced Andile Maguma and Sonwabo Nozajwe to life imprisonment after finding them guilty of murder following the killing of a patron inside a crowded Mthatha tavern six years ago.

Maguma, 37, was sentenced to life on a count of murder, two years for theft and three years for possession of a firearm with intent to commit an offence.

In addition to the life term for murder, Nozajwe, 35, was sentenced to three years imprisonment for possession of a firearm and ammunition and 12 months for possession of stolen property.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the court ordered all sentences to run concurrently with the life sentence while further declaring the pair unfit to possess a firearm.

“Evidence presented in court is that the convicted murderers were friends with the deceased. On 9 February 2012, there was a housebreaking and theft at a house in Ikhwezi Township in Mthatha, where the deceased and another man resided.