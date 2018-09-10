DA protests over principal in abuse case

DA members in Whittlesea braved the rain and picketed outside a Whittlesea school demanding that a principal accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old pupil be removed from the school.

They carried placards with words such as “Every child matters”, “Break the circle of abuse against our children”, and “Place a dedicated police officer at high-risk schools”.

The DA members also called on the department of education to carry out an internal investigation. The principal appeared in the Whittlesea magistrate’s court on Friday and his case was postponed to October 10.

DA leader in Whittlesea, Malibongwe Xhelisilo said: “We want the department to suspend the accused until the investigation is finalised.

“He cannot stay at school while the child who is still traumatised is in the same school.”

Xhelisilo said teachers were tasked with the duty to protect pupils.

“We are totally against the abuse of women and children, especially by people who are in positions of power.

“We urge all those who are victims or those who were victims to please come out and speak of their experiences,” Xhelisilo said.

Department of education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said: “We went to the school and did not find the principal.

“We also went to his house, where we were told he was admitted to hospital and is being transferred to an East London hospital as we speak.”

Mtima said the department would not act until the principal was released from hospital.

“As the department, we are guided by the South African Schools Act, which is against any affair between a teacher and a pupil.

“We are going to investigate the matter,” Mtima said.

Department of education Chris Hani West district director Nkosinathi Godlo said the matter was not reported to the department and the parents went straight to the police.

“ In speaking with the school governing body they indicated that the case was not reported to them,” he said.