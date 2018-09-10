EC man found dead at home

A 30-year-old man was found dead at his 57 Squatter Camp home in Thornhill on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the man’s lifeless body was found in a waterlogged area at his yard with no visible injuries.

“On Sunday around 7am police were summoned to a scene of a man who was found dead in his yard. At the scene police found a lifeless body of Mongezi Njwayi.

"It is said that the previous evening, Njwayi left his uncle’s house inebriated to return to his nearby shack where he lived alone,” said Nkohli.

Nkohli said police were investigating an inquest case.

Thornhill is a small town in the Sarah Baartman District Municipality.