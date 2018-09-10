Elderly man gunned down in KZN farm attack

A Creighton farmer was shot and killed after three men stormed his southern KwaZulu-Natal home on Saturday.

Police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala said the gunmen forced their way into the farmhouse in the early hours of the morning.

She said they overpowered a woman and‚ while grappling with the farmer‚ he was shot in the chest.

“They tied up a woman and shot a 66-year-old man. He sustained a gunshot wound to his right armpit and was declared dead at the scene.”

Gwala said the gunmen escaped with three laptops‚ two cellphones and other belongings.

“Charges of house robbery and murder are being investigated. No arrests have yet been made‚” she said.