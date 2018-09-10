Probe into robbery at EC police station

Eastern Cape police have launched an investigation into a robbery that took place at Zwelitsha Police Station on Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed the robbery. "A case of business burglary has been opened for investigation.

"We appeal to anyone with information to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Mkhosana on 0721-671-7784."

Mawisa could not confirm what robbers got away with.

"Police are still busy on the scene, but no guns were stolen," she said.

This is a developing story.