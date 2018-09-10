Reports over death of Bizana pupil vary

A special needs school pupil in Bizana died on Friday after allegedly being attacked by another pupil.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said it is alleged that the 9-year-old was boarding the bus from school to home together with other pupils when he was allegedly attacked by another pupil.

“The victim died on the scene. The reason for the attack is still unknown and will form part of the murder case which is being investigated,” said Govender.

Education spokesperson Mali Mtima disputed that the pupil had been attacked outside the special needs school, but said the pupil died in an accident.

“The learner passed on from a car accident just after leaving school but details surrounding this are still under investigation as statements have been made internally and the department has sent officials for the internal investigation,” said Mtima.

MEC Mandla Makupula said the Grade R pupil had a speech disability and that the department had sent a support team to the family and school.

“Our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the death of a young and precious life. Our department has lost a national treasure and as such we mourn, and we have activated support for the family during this trying time,” said Makupula.