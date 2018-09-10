A 25-year-old man found in a critical condition told paramedics that he was mugged‚ then doused with petrol and set on fire in Ashburton‚ KwaZulu-Natal.

A passing motorist called local authorities for help after seeing the victim‚ who managed to extinguish the fire by himself‚ on Sunday afternoon.

“The man was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported to a nearby hospital‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“The patient later told paramedics that he was mugged‚ doused in petrol and set alight. Fortunately‚ the man was apparently able to extinguish (the fire) himself.”

He sustained serious burns to most of his body.