Vincent stores hit by robbers
Two incidents reported by police in three days, as investigations continue
Details regarding a robbery at Donna’s Deli in Vincent in East London were unclear on Sunday after the corner shop’s owner said he could not remember what had happened.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.