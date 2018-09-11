‘Freezer mom’ applies to court to have bodies ‘exhumed’

The defence attorney for the woman dubbed “Freezer mom” has made an application at the Mthatha High Court to have the bodies of the babies that were found in her fridge in 2015 exhumed.

Melice Jacobs, 34, faces four counts of murder and one of concealment of birth after bodies of babies and placentas were found frozen in two domestic fridges in 2015. Jacobs, who is out on bail, is accused of committing the acts between 2010 and December 2014.

The defence now wants to conduct their own post-mortem, the matter will now be remanded until February 2019.