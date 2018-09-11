News

‘Freezer mom’ applies to court to have bodies ‘exhumed’

By Zipo-Zenkosi Ncokazi - 11 September 2018
A file picture of Melice Jacobs in the Mthatha High Court
A file picture of Melice Jacobs in the Mthatha High Court
Image: File/Lulamile Feni

The defence attorney for the woman dubbed “Freezer mom” has made an application at the Mthatha High Court to have the bodies of the babies that were found in her fridge in 2015 exhumed.

Melice Jacobs, 34, faces four counts of murder and one of concealment of birth after bodies of babies and placentas were found frozen in two domestic fridges in 2015. Jacobs, who is out on bail, is accused of committing the acts between 2010 and December 2014.

The defence now wants to conduct their own post-mortem, the matter will now be remanded until February 2019.

Four miscarriages 'due to beatings'

Melice Jacobs, accused of murder and concealment of birth after dead babies were found in freezers at her Mthatha home, yesterday told the court the ...
News
3 years ago

Frozen babies’ mom appears

A case involving an Eastern Cape woman facing murder and birth concealment charges was yesterday transferred to the Mthatha High Court.more Melice ...
News
3 years ago

'Freezer mom' case delayed by five months

The trial of the woman dubbed “Freezer Mom” has been delayed by another five months.more Earlier today, Melice Jacobs, 33, of New Brighton, Mthatha ...
News
9 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

What the latest #CrimeStats reveal about cash-in-transit robberies
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 7 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X