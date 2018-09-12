Several communities on the Cape Flats are gearing up for “a mass shutdown” on October 3‚ calling for an end to crime and gang violence.

Organisers told GroundUp that they planned to blockade entrances and some main roads around several areas. The residents then plan to march from Keizersgracht in the city centre to Parliament at 10am.

Meanwhile‚ the Bishop Lavis Action Community plan to blockade all the entrances and main roads around Bishop Lavis on Wednesday morning. Residents say they will hand a memorandum to ward councillor Asa Abrahams and SAPS‚ calling for action to stop gang violence in their community.

Bishop Lavis will be the latest site in a string of sporadic protests in recent weeks. Protests have included Elsies River‚ Kensington and Bonteheuwel.

“I believe gang fights can be stopped. This takes skills development‚ employment and reconstruction of the area. Without those three things‚ you will always have gangs here‚” said Ronald Snipper‚ a gang mediator and member of the Manenberg Safety Forum. He was speaking to a group of mostly activists during a meeting in Manenberg last week.

Snipper‚ also known as Uncle Errol‚ is among a handful of peace mediators in Manenberg who have been praised for quelling tensions between rival gangs in the area.

“Policing is only part of the solution‚” he said.