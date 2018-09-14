Suspected expired food confiscated

Expired dairy products, fat cakes and baking flour were some of the goods that were confiscated by the Cambridge police cluster as they kicked off their raids on foreign-owned Spaza shops suspected of selling expired food products on Friday morning.

This is one of many raids happening countrywide following a wave of xenophobic attacks towards foreign nationals after reports that they were selling fake and expired products.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi told DispatchLIVE that they have successfully swooped on some shops that were selling expired products and some without proper permits.

Mbi said a bakery in Cambridge received a warning after they discovered it doesn't have a certificate of acceptance.

"It has been warned to comply. We also have found that some foreign shops were selling expired foods,’’ said Mbi.

He said the police’s concern were schoolchildren because “they are the ones who mostly buy from these shops”.

The raid is part of Operation Fiela 2 and Mbi said there will be raids on some parts of the Metro.