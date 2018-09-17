The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Zululand has reacted with shock at a fatal stabbing incident between roommates that led to a violent mob-justice attack.

“We are truly saddened and shocked by this incident. It’s normal for roommates to have misunderstandings‚ but to pull out a knife against your roommate is completely unjustifiable‚” said the SRC’s deputy president‚ Ndumiso Ntshangase‚ on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon at the university’s residence‚ according to Ntshangase.

“The two students were both first years and roommates. We are not sure of the actual details of what caused the fight‚” he told TimesLIVE.

A violent video has since emerged‚ showing the alleged perpetrator being beaten and stoned by a mob of students.“The students were very upset about the incident. They wanted revenge‚ which is understandable because this happened at res‚ where students must protect each other.

“We are still in shock‚ we will release statements‚ hopefully by the end of the day‚ after meeting with the university’s management‚” said Ntshangase

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident‚ saying two students attacked each other on the main campus at Unizulu‚ in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

“One of them produced a knife and stabbed the other repeatedly‚ and actually tried to cut his throat. He died at the scene‚” she said.

“After that the students got angry‚ mobilised and attacked the suspect. He was rescued by the security [at the university] and the police‚” she added.

Mbele said the student was gravely injured by the mob and remained in a serious condition in hospital‚ under police guard. He is expected to be charged with murder.