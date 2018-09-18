BREAKING | Exams postponed due to impending taxi strike

While the extent of the provincial taxi strike on Wednesday remain unknown, the department of education has postponed the trial exams for Wednesday.

The department's superintendent-general, Themba Kojana said the exams were reschedule to "protect the relevant stakeholders and the credibility of the exams".

At least three East London school have confirmed that the exams have been rescheduled for next week and one school confirmed that there will be no school on Wednesday.

Unathi Binqose said the department would be deploying "as many as possible" law-enforcement officials along the N2 between East London and King William’s Town and taxi ranks across the province.

South African Taxi Council (Santaco) president Noluntu Mahashe said there will be no scholar transport for school pupils ahead of Wednesday’s strike by taxi operators.

“If we let them operate, this would mean we are not serious with our demands. Buses can operate using their normal routes but we won’t tolerate them if they transport schoolchildren,” said Mahashe.