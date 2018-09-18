Rare python in stolen car

It’s one thing to steal a car, but to steal a car and a rare giant snake takes the cake.

This is what police had to deal with in East London on Monday.

They acted on one of the most unusual tip-offs – the getaway car and snake were headed through the metro.

The reptilian drama played out at 10.50am in Potter Street in the city centre, when police swooped and arrested two occupants of a black Golf GTI.

A boot check revealed a kit bag, and inside it was the rare , which when laid out comes to almost 2m long.

East London police spokesperson Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said police had received a tip-off about the car with an endangered snake species inside.

"According to the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act. 10 of 2004 a person may not carry out a restricted quantity involving a specimen of a listed invasive species without a permit" she said

Mqala said the vehicle was spotted in Berea by a vigilant off-duty K9 Unit policeman, Warrant Officer Pieter Swanepoel, in Devereux Avenue, Berea.

Mqala said Swanepoel tailed the car in his personal vehicle all the way to the CBD.

Mqala said Swanepoel called for the backup of Sergeant Mentoor and Constable Fredericks, who arrested the two men, aged 30 and 35, in possession of the snake.

The Green Scorpions then appeared on the scene alongside the dog unit and captured the python.

Mqala said the snake had been handed over to specialists for safekeeping.