EC police need help to find suspect

Police in Lusikisiki need the help of the community to arrest a suspect responsible for the murder of a 29-year-old on Tuesday.

This happened at Mpoza village in Lusikisiki. Spokesperson Captain Nozuko Handile confirmed the incident. She said the suspect whose age is not known at the moment fled the scene shortly after stabbing the deceased.“It is alleged that the two men had an argument which led to a fight then the other one was stabbed on the neck,” said Handile.

She said arrest is imminent and investigation is continuing. “No arrests have been made yet as the suspect is in hiding but the police are now on his tail.”